9 Black-Owned Businesses You Should Know

The Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons have enormous money-making potential for Black-owned businesses. Stores like Target, Walmart, and Macy’s capitalize off the notorious shopping season, making Black business owners struggle to compete with such retail heavy-hitters.

And while they might be smaller fishies in a sea full of sharks, Black-owned businesses received an uptick in support over the last couple of years. There’s been a push to keep the dollars circulating within our community, thus making the holiday season important. Shopping Black isn’t only about exercising or spending power; as a result, we get to enjoy Black creativity at its peak.

There are tons of great Black-owned businesses out there that market unique products and services. This holiday gift guide focuses on highlighting products and services you didn’t know you needed. For instance, Astrovisions offers life coaching services with a focus on astrology. A quick session with Darryn Lamonte will assist you in making constructive decisions about your life based on your birth chart and current planetary transits. And when you’re done with your reading, you can stop by the online shop for your own customized birth chart hoodie.

If shopping Black is your vibe for the holiday season, we’ve got you covered. This carefully curated list features nine brands you should know about, and add to your rolodex. Check out our favorite Black-owned brands you should know this holiday season.

