76ers Fire Glenn Rivers After Three Seasons; Twitter Tearfully Rejoices

Following a tumultuous meltdown, Glenn Rivers was let go as head coach from the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers. The Sixers were eliminated from playoff contention by the Boston Celtics after having a 3-2 series advantage. For a third straight season, the sixers have been eliminated from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news today via social media

Rivers contributed to a 154-82 record in his three seasons with Philadelphia, with 54 victories in this years 2022-2023 season — the franchise’s most since 2000-2001. The Sixers were among the three teams that ranked top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Philadelphia now joins the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons among teams with head coach openings now.

According to ESPN. Potential candidates for the Sixers next head coach are narrowed down to Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams.

As is it a sad day for Glenn Rivers, Philadelphia fans took to social media to rejoice the departure of their former head coach.

