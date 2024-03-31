Celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez is behind the magnificent manes of Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Victoria Monet, Megan Thee Stallion and so many more. Her Instagram profile is a glimpse into her decorated portfolio of colorful wigs, trendy tresses, and styles that feel ahead of their time.
Tokyo Stylez, real name Mia Jackson, rose to fame as a pioneer in the wig game through her social media platform where she garnered a loyal following and growing clientele. A call from Kylie Jenner and a colorful wig would make Tokyo a household name. Since her work with Kylie Jenner, Tokyo has continued to evolve into one of the wig game’s top gurus.
During a live demo at the product launch for Got 2B’s Color Remix, Tokyo Stylez, an ambassador for the brand, predicted mullets will be one of the trendiest hairstyles of 2024. “I love mullets, you can have so much fun with them. The color, the shape,” she told the small crowd as we watched her demonstrate her hair coloring process with a box of Color Remix.
Cardi B and Tokyo Stylez
The Omaha, Nebraska native continued to reflect on her career and feeling like she doesn’t get the respect she deserves, not only a hairstylist but a trendsetter. “When I do stuff sometimes, people don’t ever want to give me credit for whatever reason that is,” she explained. Not taking credit for creating the mullet, but repopularizing it, she said, “I created this mullet that I did, I don’t know if you seen the “Like What” video with Cardi wearing the blonde mullet at the end– I literally did that [mullet] on myself and her probably three years ago. And now it’s becoming a popular haircut and I feel like we’ve been doing it.” She added, “Nobody wants to give me my roses or my credit for making it a thing.”
In honor of Cardi B and Tokyo Stylez murdering the mullet every time they do it, here are some more iconic hair moments from the hair duo.
7 Times Cardi B And Tokyo Stylez Were A Hair Match-Made In Heaven was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Hostess With The MostessSource:Getty
Cardi B hosted the 2021 American Music Awards wearing looks that topped everyone’s best-dressed list. The fashionable femcee brought an edgy style to the award show with her head-turning wardrobe and a killer mullet hairstyle.
2. Buss DownSource:Getty
Cardi B’s hair made a loud statement at the 2023 Video Music Awards, literally. The Like What” rapper’s dress was constructed of hairpins! To complete the look she rocked a sleek middle-part buss down that flowed down her back.
3. Inspired By Karl LagerfeldSource:Getty
All eyes were on Cardi B for the 2023 Met Gala. With the theme Karl Lagerfeld, fashion critics were eager to see how Cardi would top her previous year’s look. Cardi left us gagged when she arrived in Chenpeng Studio gown with a rosettes embellished skirt, a nod to Chanel’s quilted overlay Boy Bag, and silver tresses coifed with a black leather headband.
4. Bejeweled DoSource:Getty
What’s better than one Met Gala look? Two! Before hitting the Met Gala carpet, Cardi B left the Mark Hotel in a completely different look and hair color. Her tresses were pulled back into a ponytail with a jewel to accentuate her sleek middle part.
5. UpdoSource:Getty
Cardi B’s elegant updo with bangs was the perfect look to complete her 2022 Met Gala Versace Atelier gown. “We were inspired by her gorgeous gold Versace dress that’s covered in gold chains to create this glamorous 90’s, voluminous updo,” Tokyo Stylez said in a statement to Essence. To achieve the look, TokyoStylez used Tresemme hair products.
“Once the hair was set, I applied a touch of TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Serum throughout for added shine. I pinned the curls into a 90s-style updo and sprayed more hair spray all over to secure the entire look and provide a long-lasting hold.”
6. Back On The SceneSource:Getty
After a short hiatus, Cardi B popped back up on the scene with new music, a new look, and new tresses. She hit the 2024 Vanity Fair red carpet with this dreamy tussled hair . Cardi loved the look so much, she captioned a photo, “Hair,nails .POLA BEAR 🖤.”
7. Big CurlsSource:Getty
Cardi B’s big curly Donna Summers-esque do, circa her “Bongos” era, was another TokyoStylez masterpiece. Cardi loved this hair so much, that she wore it on her promo trail when she stopped at “Watch What Happens Live” and wore it to perform at the 2023 Video Music Awards.
