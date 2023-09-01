6 Protective Styles For The Fall Experts Say You Should Try

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

August is almost old news, and that means the summer season is wrapping up! Now that autumn is on the horizon with a comfortable chill, pumpkin-spiced products, and fall fashion, it also means that the protective style season will be in full effect! Yes, it’s time to say goodbye to our dear ole wash-and-go hairstyles in favor of stylish lewks that keep our locks tucked away.

If you’ve been out of the loop, cold weather and natural hair are not a match made in heaven. As a fellow natural, the cool temps always wreak havoc on my 4C mane. Unfortunately, it leaves my hair looking as dry as Lord Danbury’s mane from Netflix’s Queen Charlotte — seriously, though! In other words, cold air is notorious for sucking the moisture out of your natural tresses, leaving them dry and brittle. As a result, breakage becomes a factor, and of course, that’s the ultimate no-no, hence why protective styles are an absolute must!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

With that in mind, it’s important to lock down a protective style that truly lives up to the name. Luckily, plenty of styles will add extra pizzazz to your look and give your mane a much-needed break from frequent styling. So, you can count on maintaining optimum hair health while boosting hair growth. It’s a win-win.

Here at HelloBeautiful, we’re all about helping you keep your beauty game on lock. So, to easily navigate the protective style world, we’ve tapped some of our favorite hair experts — celebrity hairstylist extraordinaire Ashanti Lation and published hairstylist Jachelle Whiting — to give us the game.

Without further ado, here are six protective styles — from braids to wig styles — that’ll become your new BFF through the fall and beyond. Stretch your fingers and get ready to scroll away to find your new hairstyle! Happy Fall!

6 Protective Styles For The Fall Experts Say You Should Try was originally published on hellobeautiful.com