5 Times Yara Shahidi Shut The Fashion Game Down

Yara Shahidi has grown from the cute-as-a-button girl in commercials to the beautifully grown woman we see on our TV screens today. The actress, advocate, and philanthropist have used her platform in a way that shows her growth and maturity as an innovative soldier in today’s society. In many cases, we’ve seen her use her voice to advocate against racial injustice and she’s also played an active role in encouraging her peers to exercise their rights to vote. Her talent, brilliance, and tenacity earned her a letter of recommendation from none other than Michelle Obama. At just 21 years under her belt, Yara has proven herself to be Generation Z’s driving force.

When she’s not trying to change the world through acting and advocacy, she’s slaying our lives on the red carpet. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a time where Yara Shahidi looked bad. It literally is not something she’s capable of doing. Her curls are always perfectly styled, her face is beat to the gawds, and her wardrobe is to die for. She loves to play with garment shapes and sizes, and she’s never shied away from couture looks.

Today marks Yara’s 21st rotation around the sun. It’s hard to believe that someone who’s accomplished this much is now earning her rights to a legal glass of wine. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 5 of Yara’s most fashionable looks.

