5 Times Lebron James Proved He’s His Wife Savannah’s Biggest Fan

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

is his wife‘ biggest fan. We know this because Lebron is always big up-ing his lady whether it’s on social media or at a celebration for his own career. The legendary basketball player can’t get enough of Savannah, and neither can we!

Savannah James’ beauty lies in her multifacetedness. She carries an array of titles on her resume including a loving wife, mother, stylista and influencer. And in the midst of doing all the things she does as a woman and matriarch; homegirl can dress her a** off.

Savannah James appeared on the scene as a supportive partner of her famous husband. Ever since her debut, she’s won the hearts of many with her effortless, girl-next-door aesthetic. In a world where plastic surgery and loads of beauty enhancements rule, many of us Black women admired the fact that James “kept it real” when it came to her appearance and persona. Fast forward a few years later and the socialite is still keeping it real – just with loads of extra swag.

It’s no secret that James’ fashion has soared since her inception into the celebrity world. This lady has budded into a fashion goddess that can’t be stopped. Her Instagram page is literally a style vault that boast a plethora of hot looks. From Chanel to Dolce & Gabbana, Mrs. James’ garb resume can’t be touched, and her husband agrees.

LeBron James has thousands of fans when it comes to his basketball skills, but when it comes to his wife’s style game, LeBron is the fanboy. There aren’t too many pictures Mrs. James posts that LeBron doesn’t go crazy over. He’s her biggest fan, and we’ve got the proof. Below are five times LeBron swooned over his wife’s voguish flair.

5 Times Lebron James Proved He’s His Wife Savannah’s Biggest Fan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com