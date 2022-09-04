5 Times Beyoncé Was Our Fashion Queen

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Happy Beyoncé day to all who observe! That’s right, today, September 4th, is the starlet’s 41st birthday and per usual, we know that she’s off somewhere celebrating in style!

In honor of her 41st #BeyDay, we can’t help but to think back on all the style moments the Queen Bey has given us. From her early days in Destiny’s Child to her first step out as a solo artist, to transitioning into a wife and mother and the powerhouse entertainer and grown woman she is today, Beyoncé is top tier at everything she does. This beauty constantly sets the trends, gives us style inspiration, and exudes a certain type of confidence that we can only help but to emulate!

So, in celebration of #BeyDay, let’s look back at 5 times this queen has been giving us fashion royalty!

5 Times Beyoncé Was Our Fashion Queen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com