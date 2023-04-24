America is the home of the brave, and land of the free and opportunistic. Since the Industrial revolution there have been innovators that have come along to produce some of the nations most worldly utilized tools. Understandably so, entrepreneurial resources and tools may not be equally spread throughtout the country. Wallet Hub has done extensive research to bring to you the best large cities to start a business in.Wallet Hub delightfully articulates how each city’s ranking is measured.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“In order to determine the best cities for launching a business, WalletHub compared 100 cities, across three key dimensions: 1) Business Environment, 2) Access to Resources and 3) Business Costs. Our sample considers only the city proper in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area.” Wallet Hub Explains on the website.
“We evaluated the three dimensions using 19 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for startups. Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available at only the state level.”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Using that formula, Wallet Hub has listed 100 cities to start your entrepreneurial career. Here is the top 20.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
[Click here] to view the full list
2023’s Top 10 Large Cities to Start a Business was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. 10. Austin, TexasSource:Getty
|Austin, TX
|
Total Score
54.11
|
Business Environment
17
|
Access to Resources
29
|
65
2. 9. Fort Worth, TexasSource:Getty
|Total Score
|
Business Environment
9
|
Access to Resources
15
|Business Costs
3. 8. Charlotte, North CarolinaSource:Getty
Total Score 58.30 Business Environment 11 Access to Resources 48 Business Costs 32
4. 7. Atlanta, GeorgiaSource:Getty
Total Score 58.79
Business Environment 8
Access to Resources 34
Business Costs 35
5. 6. Boise, IdahoSource:Getty
Total Score 59.48
Business Environment 3
Access to Resources 44
Business Costs 51
6. 5. Durham, North CarolinaSource:Getty
Total Score 60.15
Business Environment 38
Access to Resources 5
Business Costs 21
7. 4. Tampa, FloridaSource:Getty
Total Score 60.37
Business Environment 5
Access to Resources 52
Business Costs 22
8. 3. Miami, FloridaSource:Getty
Total Score 60.78
Business Environment 1
Access to Resources 58
Business Costs 47
9. 2. Jacksonville, FloridaSource:Getty
Total Score 62.25
Business Environment 6
Access to Resources 46
Business Costs 8
10. 1. Orlando, FloridaSource:Getty
Total Score 65.34
Business Environment 2
Access to Resources 14
Business Costs 26
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over '94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Pusha T’s Wife, Virginia Williams, Reveals She Felt Like An ‘Oddball’ Compared To Other Rappers’ Wives
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications | Report
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023