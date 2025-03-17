1970-2025: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston
In 1931, a small group men met for lunch at the Texas State Hotel with a goal: Preserving the cattle industry along the Texas Gulf Coast. One year later, The Houston Fat Stock Show and Livestock Exposition was created and what is now known as The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began to take shape.
1. 2024: 50 Cent
2. 2004: Ashanti
3. 2004 & 2007: Beyonce
4. 1990-91: Bill Cosby
5. 1985: Billy Ocean
6. 2010: Black Eyed Peas
7. 1997: Bo Diddley
8. 2004: Bow Wow
9. 2000: Boyz II Men
10. 1999 & 2002: Brian McKnight
11. 2022-2025: Bun B
12. 1991: C+C Music Factory
13. 2019: Cardi B
14. 2020: Chance the Rapper
15. 1970, 1972-87, 1989, 1991, 2002: Charley Pride
16. 2007: Cheetah Girls
17. 2012: China Anne McClain from A.N.T. Farm with the McClain Sisters
18. 1992: Color Me Badd
19. 2009-10, 2016: Darius Rucker
20. 2001-02: Destiny's Child
21. 2001: Diana Ross
22. 1997: Earth Wind and Fire
23. 2017: Fifth Harmony
24. 1991, 1993-94, 2006: Frankie Beverly & Maze
25. 1994, 1996, 2001, 2009 (with The Pips 1984): Gladys Knight
26. 1990: James Ingram
27. 2011: Janet Jackson
28. 2016: Jason Derulo
29. 2008, 2012, 2015: John Legend
30. 2019, 2022: Kane Brown
31. 2019, 2022: KC and The Sunshine Band
32. 2007: Kem
33. 2022: Khalid
34. 1982-83, 1986, 1996: Kool & The Gang
35. 2018: Leon Bridges
36. 1999: Lionel Richie
37. 1990: Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
38. 2003: LL Cool J
39. 1989, 1998: Luther Vandross
40. 2004: Marques Houston
41. 2004 (with Destiny's Child — 2001-02): Michelle Williams
42. 1999: Monica
43. 1995, 2007: Natalie Cole
44. 2004: Omarion
45. 1987, 1990, 1992, 2001: Patti LaBelle
46. 1995: Peabo Bryson
47. 2006: Raven Symone
48. 2003: Ray Charles
49. 1975: Rufus with Chaka Khan
50. 1993: Sinbad
51. 2000: Smokey Robinson
52. 2009: Solange
53. 1991: Stevie B
54. 1972-73: The Fifth Dimension
55. 1985: The Commodores
56. 1991: The Isley Brothers
57. 1973-74: The Jackson 5
58. 1993: The Winans
59. 2014: Usher
60. 1988: Zapp (featuring Roger)
61. 2023: Juvenile & Mannie Fresh
62. 2024: Drake
63. 2024: Rick Ross
64. 2024: Nelly
65. 2023: 8Ball and MJG
66. 2024: Eve
67. 2024: That Mexican OT
68. 2024: The Ying Yang Twins
69. 2022: Tobe Nwigwe
70. 2023: Erykah Badu
71. 2022: Lil Keke
72. 2022: Slim Thug
73. 2023: Big KRIT
74. 2022: Big Mike
75. 2024: DMC
76. 2022: Devin the Dude
77. 2023: Yungstar
78. 2022: Z-Ro
79. 2022: Frankie J and Baby Bash
80. 2023: David Banner
81. 2024: E-40
82. 2024: Too Short
83. 2022-03: Lil Flip
84. 2023: Jazze Pha
85. 2022: Willie D
86. 2022: That Girl LayLay
87. 2023: Cupid
88. 2023: Tela
89. 2023: Scarface
90. 2023: Chalie Boy
91. 2022: H-Town
92. 2022: Letoya Luckett
93. 2022: Big Pokey & Paul Wall
94. 2025: Keith Sweat
95. 2025: Jagged Edge
96. 2025: Yolanda Adams
97. 2025: Ludacris
98. 2025: T.I.
99. 2025: Don Toliver
100. 2025: Coco Jones
1970-2025: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com