15 Y2K Hairstyles That Are Making a Major Comeback [Gallery]

If you blinked, the Y2K era slipped quietly back into our feeds, not just in runway fits. Hair is front and center in the revival. The bold, playful styles of the early 2000s are back, and Black and brown beauties everywhere are embracing them with pride. From texture to accessories, here are 15 Y2K hairstyles that bring back the nostalgia.

There’s so much to look forward to with the Y2K resurgence. From TV show references like That’s So Raven returning to fashionable trends like boho chic belts and velour tracksuits, which are becoming even harder to find, the next generation is being introduced to a world of our favorite throwback styles.

These revived looks do more than satisfy nostalgia. They celebrate versatility, texture, and the audacity to stand out. Whether you’re rocking curly, kinky, straight, or anything between, there’s a cute Y2K hairstyle here with your name on it. Ready to experiment?

Check out 15 Y2K hairstyles making a major comeback below:

1. Spiky Buns Source:unwrittenstudios_ Not your regular space buns. Think edgy points, a few bobby pins, maybe some colored clips. This bun says “rebellious princess.” 2. Butterfly Clips Source:ovona4wigs / ovona_kiddies Tiny plastic butterflies are fluttering back in hair partings and updos. Whimsical, fun, and so Y2K. 3. Zig Zag Parts Source:megstyledyou That messy lightning bolt part? It adds instant attitude. Especially when paired with sleek hair or beach waves. 4. Chunky Highlights Source:basketfries2.0 Go bold or go home. Thick streaks of blonde, red, or pastel paint contrast vividly against darker hair. 5. Bubble Braids Source:virginhairvendor_amanda Decorative, voluminous, and great for showing off texture. These braids make a statement. 6. Space Buns Source:maiya.pilar High, playful, perfect for summer festivals or just flexing on your timeline. 7. Claw Clip Updo Source:gaiastylez Low effort, major effect. Hair up, clip in, let loose tendrils. 8. Crimped Hair Source:alipearl_hair Texture explosion! Tight waves bring depth and nostalgia, especially in natural textures. 9. Bleached Bangs Source:samploskonka A face-framing flash of bleach across your forehead adds instant drama. Modern interpretation is softer, less harsh. 10. Face-Framing Layers Source:hairbyyangie Leave out pieces near the face to soften up a style; it’s effortless but eye-catching. 11. Half-Up, Half-Down Source:lase.beauty Best of both worlds: two buns, ponytail, or clips on top, hair flowing below. 12. Bandanas & Scarves Source:ddraebb Wraps and accents over waves or braids, giving color and flair. 13. Hair Rhinestones/Gems Source:lyc.pro Sparkle season is upon us. Gem accents turn any style into a Y2K showstopper. 14. Pigtails / Hony Ponytails Source:the_beautti_bar Dual buns got competition. Pigtails and sky-high ponytails are back (with attitude). 15. Pixie Cut Source:theambershay Short, fearless, and majorly stylish. The cropped ‘dos are getting new life with textured cuts.