15 Of Bow Wow’s Greatest Onscreen Roles Through The Years

The trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Jordana Brewster was released today. The Fast Saga continues with appearances from Hollywood’s brightest stars like Diesel, John Cena, Cardi B. and Shad “Bow Wow” Moss. Moss makes his third appearance in the highly anticipated Fast film series. The three-minute official trailer is jam packed with action, Ludacris and Tyrese’s usual Fast and Furious comedic banter and a brief appearance in the introduction of Bow Wow’s character Twinkie cheers’ing amongst friends within the film.

Take a look at the official trailer for Fast and Furious 9 debuting July 8, 2021 below.

Fans are excited for the Fast Saga’s return, commenting their favorite parts from the trailer. One of whom is Bow Wow and his name quickly began trending on Twitter because of it. We are reminiscing on some of Bow Wow’s best onscreen roles in television and film. Alongside being a child rap star, Bow Wow has appeared in over twenty films and television shows throughout his career. He has even produced and appeared in the reality show, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. What can’t Shad Moss do?

Take a look at some of our favorite Bow Wow onscreen roles through the years.

