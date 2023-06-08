15 Kanye West Moments We’ll Never Forget [WATCH]

Whether you love or loathe him, Kanye West’s influence on music, fashion, and pop culture is undeniable!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Ye’s critically-acclaimed catalog, including albums like “The College Dropout” and “Late Registration”, has cemented him as one of the most pioneering rappers of his generation. With nearly 20 years in the game, the 46-year-old mogul has earned 22 Grammys, multiple streaks on Billboard Hot 100’s, and so much more. As for fashion, his self-entitled clothing brand ‘Yeezy’ is a staple in the closets of many. This business alone is worth $3 billion.
While the Chicago-bred rapper has a long list of accolades, his list of iconic, viral, and controversial moments are perhaps just as long. Keep scrolling to watch 15 of the most unforgettable Kanye West moments!
Related:
Kanye West Reportedly Opens Yeezy Office Next To Adidas Store, Twitter Crowns Him A Tights-Wearing Petty King
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye’s Messy Ways May Cause More Harm To Kids Than Her Sex Tape
1. Ye’s Failed Obama Diss
2. You Ain’t Got the Answers Sway!
3. Kanye Says Slavery Was a Choice
4. Ye vs. Piers Morgan
5. 2009 VMA’s with Taylor Swift
6. I Guess We’ll Never Know
7. Jeen-Yuhs on Netflix
8. Ye Drops the Creative Process Behind Yeezus
9. George Bush Doesn’t Care About Black People
10. Kim and Kanye on Architectural Digest
11. Sunday Service Choir Era
12. West for President?
13. Full Banned Ellen Interview
14. Zane Lowe Interview
15. Kanye for Trump and MAGA
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
The Hot Spot: Basketball Wives' Brittish Williams Pleads Guilty to 15 Felonies [LISTEN]
-
Additional Details Emerge Regarding ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine
-
Judge Joe Brown's Accusations of Tina Turner Being a "Witch" and "Pimp" Resurface [LISTEN]