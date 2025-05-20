Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

15 Must-Hear Busta Rhymes Songs, From Hits to Features

15 Essential Busta Rhymes Tracks You Need to Hear

Published on May 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2025

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Busta Rhymes began carving his path in hip-hop as a member of Leaders of the New School. Their single, “Case of the P.T.A.”, showcased his talent and gave audiences their first taste of his larger-than-life energy and rapid-fire delivery. However, his breakout moment came with his electrifying feature on “Scenario” by A Tribe Called Quest. His unforgettable verse turned heads, solidifying his presence in the industry and setting the stage for a legendary solo career.
From there, Busta evolved into a force to be reckoned with. His debut single, “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check“, introduced his eccentric flair and high-octane vibe, marking his launch as a solo artist. With tracks like “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See“, Busta proved that he could master slick beats and a laid-back flow while still controlling the listener’s attention. Meanwhile, his technical prowess shone in rapid-fire anthems like “Break Ya Neck“, a signature display of his unparalleled skill and energy.

Related Stories

RELATED: The Power Of Collaboration &amp; Innovation: Busta Rhymes, GloRilla, Brittany Howard &amp; Doechii To Headline Rolling Stone ‘Musicians On Musicians’ At The Apollo RELATED: Busta Rhymes Explains Why He Wouldn’t Battle Missy In A ‘Verzuz’

Busta’s ability to adapt across genres and audiences elevated him further. On “I Know What You Want”, his collaboration with Mariah Carey, he demonstrated his versatility, delivering a radio-friendly hit that reached cross-genre listeners. He also dominated powerhouse features, like the iconic “Look at Me Now” with Chris Brown and Lil Wayne, where his lightning-fast verse stole the spotlight. From group beginnings to global stardom, Busta Rhymes has continually pushed boundaries. Whether commanding club anthems like “Pass the Courvoisier Part II” or showcasing his lyrical grit on tracks like “Calm Down” with Eminem, Busta’s combination of energy, creativity, and technical skill makes him a true icon. His career reflects a relentless drive to innovate, leaving an indelible mark on hip-hop.

1. Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check

Busta’s debut single introduced his eccentric style and high-octane energy, cementing his place as a force in hip-hop.

2. Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See

This smooth, hypnotic track is a masterclass in minimalism with a beat as iconic as Busta’s laid-back flow.

3. Break Ya Neck

Known for his lightning-fast verses, this song showcases both his technical mastery and unrelenting energy.

4. Gimme Some More

This track combines quirky production and animated storytelling, offering a glimpse into Busta’s creative genius.

5. Dangerous

A classic Busta banger characterized by its infectious hook and playfully intense delivery.

6. Pass the Courvoisier Part II

A club anthem featuring P. Diddy and Pharrell that highlights Busta’s ability to keep the party going.

7. Touch It

A crowd favorite, this hypnotic track spawned remixes that feature a host of hip-hop heavyweights.

8. Scenario

Busta’s electrifying verse with A Tribe Called Quest remains one of the most iconic features in hip-hop history.

9. Look at Me Now

Busta steals the show with his rapid-fire verse, proving his versatility alongside Chris Brown and Lil Wayne.

10. I Know What You Want

11. Ante Up (Remix)

Busta adds fire to M.O.P’s anthem, bringing his high-energy style to an already explosive track.

12. What's It Gonna Be?!

Teaming with Janet Jackson, the futuristic vibe of this song showcases Busta’s adaptability.

13. Call The Ambulance

“Call The Ambulance” is an explosive track that captures Busta Rhymes’ signature intensity and larger-than-life energy. The song is driven by a blistering beat and aggressive delivery, with Busta showcasing his rapid-fire flow. 

14. Cha Cha Cha

“Cha Cha Cha” is a high-energy track that highlights Busta Rhymes’ unparalleled charisma and rhythmic prowess with his group The Flipmode Squad. The song features a dynamic beat influenced by Latin and Caribbean musical elements, matching Busta’s vibrant delivery perfectly.

15. Everything Remains Raw

A gritty track that showcases his raw energy.

15 Essential Busta Rhymes Tracks You Need to Hear was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Trending
Celebrity  |  Davonta Herring

Mary J. Blige Explains THOSE ‘Tired’ Tour Memes, Says She Was Executing Exhausted 8-Counts In The Dancery

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘Yanked!’ — Jackée Harry Opens Up About Her Deep Plane Facelift And Reclaiming Beauty After 60

41 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Former NFL Players That Became NFL Head Coaches

Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Sail to the Motherland: Carnival Launches Historic Cruises to Africa

Pop Culture  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close