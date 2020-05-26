112 & Jagged Edge’s Epic #Verzuz Battle Foiled By Bad Audio, Black Twitter Brings The Jokes & Antennas

The highly anticipated ladies’ night edition of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s #Verzuz Battle between 112 and Jagged Edge kicked off as promised, but after bad audio spoiled the party it seemed more like deja vu than a dream come true.

On Monday (May 25), 112 and Jagged Edge faced off on Instagram Live with many fans hoping the showdown would finally put to rest the great debate of who had the better catalog between the two 90s crooning groups, but instead the battle itself drew criticism after static and bad audio ruined the overall mood for the event.

Fresh off the heels of the legendary and crystal clear clash style showdown between Beenie Man and Bounty Killer from Jamaica, fans were puzzled at the quality of the audio and video for the first group version of the innovative battle.

Jamaicans really set the bar with these ig streams cause looking at this 112 vs Jagged Edge right now… Audio sounds like i got water in my ear — Di Soca Analysts (@DiSocaAnalysts) May 26, 2020

Since the beginning of the Verzuz series, musicians have been experiencing technical difficulties galore. Perhaps things hit a peak during the face-off between Babyface and Teddy Riley, which needed to be restarted completely. Jagged Edge and 112’s battle wasn’t nearly as bad as that but they definitely could have found a better sound system.

Jagged Edge vs 112 sounding like when you on a road trip and the radio station start changing — Dr. Jae 🥳 (@jaesofamous) May 26, 2020

The audio was so bad during the event that the results prompted Swizz and Timbaland to implement new rules for the battle series going forward. During their usual battle recaps, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland discussed the audio issues before announcing that participants who don’t use their appointed setup will not be able to participate.

“Listen, there was nothing we could do about the audio,” Swizz said during the recap. “We send everyone the tools they need for the live, if they don’t choose to use it–that’s on them. But from now on I think we are going to have to put the rule in place that if you want to participate in Verzuz you have to use the tools we send you because it’s all about the flowers but it’s also about the experience.

Despite the sound issues, the battle did forge on and while partially inaudible, both groups’ extensive catalogs of harmonies, storytelling, and love did remind fans of what genuine good music sounds like–which is the overall point of why Swizz Beatz and Timbaland state they decided to create the series altogether.

Jagged Edge Vs 112 made it very noticeable how much music has changed. There's Nomore storytelling, the melodies and the harmonies that music used to have are practically gone. It's hard to find that in songs nowadays.

You stop trying to pick the winners and just enjoy the music. — SAINT_B (@SAINT_B_) May 26, 2020

Im from that 112,Jagged Edge, Dru Hill ,Next, Ideal, Ruff Endz, Blackstreet,Jodeci,Boyz 2 Men, Shai Era where the r&b groups wasn't scared to express they're love for a female shit u new dudes could learn 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mouse (@_DJMouseTrap) May 26, 2020

112 & Jagged Edge’s Epic #Verzuz Battle Foiled By Bad Audio, Black Twitter Brings The Jokes & Antennas was originally published on hiphopwired.com