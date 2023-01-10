11 Ways LL Cool J Became Hip-Hop’s GOAT of GOATs

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Honoring those who’ve paved the way for culture to prosper in the Black community is something we take to heart. When it comes to the world of music, particularly hip-hop, none are more deserving of getting their flowers quite like rap pioneer James Todd Smith, known lovingly to the masses simply by LL Cool J.

The 5th annual Urban One Honors will be airing on MLK Day 2023, and guess who’ll be the recipient of this year’s “Entertainment Icon Honor“?

We could go on for days — decades even! — about why LL deserves such a prestigious accolade for the many areas of entertainment that he’s mastered so far. Emceeing? Started it! Acting? Pick a role! Philanthropy? Go ask the youth at Jump And Ball! Regardless of which way you pass the mic, LL Cool J’s reign as one of the greatest in his field simply can’t be questioned.

For those either too young to truly understand why, or just need a good cheat code for your next GOAT debate, we put together a chronological breakdown of exactly what makes the man that ladies have loved for four decades and counting such an important figure in the world of hip-hop.

As we prepare to give props to a true master behind the mic — so much so that he has one tatted on his arm! — take a look at 11 key moments that cemented LL Cool J as the GOAT of all GOATs. Whether you agree or disagree, one thing for certain is that you’ll have a clear understanding of why he’s receiving the Entertainment Icon Honor at this year’s Urban One Honors, airing on MLK Day (January 16) at 7P/6C on TVOne.

Take a look below at 11 ways LL Cool J has proved he’s the greatest of the greats when it comes to hip-hop, and sound off with some of your own favorite moments involving Mr. Smith:

