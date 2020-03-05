10 Women Who Are Known To Always Have Their Hair Laid!

View this post on Instagram

Fun fact...I hate getting my nails done so I wear press ons. And I never wore make up until I started @loveandhiphop. Usually I’m in sweats or jeans, hair isn’t done and I just work and raise my babies. This right here took me waaaaaay too long for my liking. That’s why I wanted the skin under to be perfect. Thanks @yelleskincare 💕💕💕 . . Make up by @prissykhrissy Hair by @busyb80 Styled by @mrvladpl