10 Women Who Are Known To Always Have Their Hair Laid!

Posted 19 hours ago

1. Yandy Smith

2. Megan Thee Stallion

3. Rasheeda Frost

4. Porsha Williams

5. Tammy Rivera

6. Angela Simmons

7. Nicki Minaj

8. K. Michelle

9. Niecy Nash

10. Queen Latifah

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Show Source:Getty
