10 Highly Anticipated Black Films At The 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Time: The Kalief Browder Story Executive produced by Shawn "Jay Z" Carter, this doc tells the story of 16-year-old Kalief Browder, who was incarcerated for years in Rikers Island for a crime he didn't commit. He then committed suicide after his release.

Roxanne Roxanne Written and directed by Michael Larnell, "Roxanne Roxanne" stars Chanté Adams, Mahershala Ali, and Nia Long. It focuses on two years in the life of 14-year-old Roxanne Shanté as she embarks on the road to becoming a rapper.

Tell Them We Are Rising In this story of HBCUs, director Stanley Nelson takes a look at the 150-year history of Black colleges.

Winnie Directed by Pascale Lamche, this documentary chronicles the rise and fall of Winnie Madikizela Mandela.

Mudbound Co-written by Dee Rees and Virgil William, this film gives us a glimpse of two families' struggle in the post–World War II South. It stars Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan and Jason Mitchell.

The Incredible Jessica James Starring Jessica Williams and Lakeith Stanfield, "The Incredible Jessica James" showcases the life of an aspiring NYC playwright, which goes topsy-turvy after a recent breakup.

Shots Fired Created by Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood, "Shots Fired" shows us life after racially-charged shootings in a North Carolina town, and an investigator digs into the cases alongside a special prosecutor. It stars Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, and Mack Wilds.

Whose Streets? Directed by Sabaah Folayan and co-directed by Damon Davis, "Whose Streets" gives a nonfiction account of the Ferguson uprising told by the people who lived it.

Dayveon 13-year-old Dayveon tries to find his way in a rural Arkansas town in the wake of his older brother's death. The film stars Devin Blackmon, Kordell "KD" Johnson, Dontrell Bright, Chasity Moore, Lachion Buckingham, and Marquell Manning.

The Force Directed by Peter Nicks, this film gives us a look at the long-troubled Oakland Police Department.