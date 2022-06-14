Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Saucy Santana is not next up, because the Florida rapper has indeed arrived. Check out a gallery of 10 fun facts to know artist on the rise, Saucy Santana , inside. June continues our Black Music Month and Pride Month celebration, so it is only right to feature the hottest out right now. Check out a gallery of 10 fun facts to know artist on the rise, Saucy Santana , inside.

Most recently named as one of XXL’s 2022 Freshman Class artists, Saucy Santana is literally breaking the mold. Hip Hop is not recognized for representing the LGBTQ+ community in its inception and progression. Since artists like Santana have taken over the predominantly heterosexual genre, more artists are feeling empowered to create their own music unapologetically. It is a liberating moment in time for the rap community, where everyone’s voices can be heard and each artist has a platform to do so.

As for Saucy Santana, he is dominating the music industry with continuous viral hits. The original Material Gworlll has recently appeared on several magazine covers including Teen Vogue. While some fans may be upset at his rise to stardom, rest assured Saucy Santana could care less.

The famed artist is more than the music. He has lived several lives, appearing on the scene as a makeup artist for his friends and fellow Miami rappers the City Girls. Saucy Santana is an interesting artist with an innate knack for music that fans can’t help but love him forever. He is creating space in an industry that does not want to see him succeed. Santana has already broken barriers by signing a record deal to RCA Records last month.

Get to know your new favorite artist on the rise Saucy Santana with 10 fun facts below:

