10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Shop For Black History Month

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

January has come and gone, so you know what time it is… Blackity Black History Month! Although we all should celebrate our Blackness 365 days a year, seven days a week, this monumental month is the perfect time to go in overdrive. And what better way to showcase our power and dedication than by buying black with Black-owned brands!

As Black people — from Afro-Caribbean to Afro-Latino — we’re known to be very prideful. So, pledging our loyalty and support to the Black-owned brand is a great way to get the ball rolling. At one point, the industry made it a point to exclude us. Now, Black creatives have flipped the script and created an industry filled with brands created by us for us, especially the beauty world.

That said, we must show Black-owned beauty brands how much they mean to us via our coins. We’re all we got, so we must use our Black dollars wisely.

With that in mind, it’s time to whip out our wallets. Black-owned brands have taken over the makeup, hair, skincare, and body care lanes over the last five years. So, if you need a rehaul or are looking for new brands to fancy, we have you covered!

Here are 10 Black-owned beauty brands worth shopping through Black History Month and beyond! Grab your credit, secure a Wi-Fi connection, flex your fingers, and get ready to shop as you, please.

Happy Blackity Black History Month, brothers and sisters! Let’s make it a positive one!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Shop For Black History Month was originally published on hellobeautiful.com