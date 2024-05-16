Listen Live

I Hate The Homies Podcast “Is the Tom Brady Era Over?” | Episode 23

Is Tom Brady’s divorce the reason for the Buccaneers losing or is the whole team at fault? How concerned should we be about the Lakers being 0-3 after missing the playoffs last year. Should we expect to see a new Team winning from the NFC North? Da homies get into it all including a College […]

I Hate The Homies Podcast “Who Ain’t SWAC?!” | Episode 21

The punch heard around the NBA happened when TMZ got a hold of the practice video showing Golden State Warriors Forward Draymond Green punching the lights out of teammate, Guard Jordan Poole. Can Green, Poole, and the Warriors come back from this? 

I Hate The Homies Podcast “Cuffing Season” | Episode 20

Cuffing season is upon us and The Homies kick off this week's pod by giving advice to the ladies and the fellas. Miami Dolphins lost last Thursday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and their Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered a concussion. Who's at fault? The NFL, The Dolphins, or the doctor?

I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Family Ties’ | Episode 18

The homies are back with episode 18! Nick Cannon is multiplying again. When does it end? Is there a master plan behind Cannon's fruitful family? Deion Sanders sends a challenge to fellow HBCUs but will they accept?

Football Is Back! | I Hate The Homies Episode 17

Football is back! Major college football scares & the 2022-23 NFL season kicked off and one team may be already done!

Pick Who Wins Weekly In The I Hate The Homies ‘Beat The Homies’ Challenge

Can you beat the homies? Pick who will win this week’s NFL games and see if you can beat the Homies, Rock-T, GRIFF, and Supa Dave. Make sure you listen to the I Hate The Homies Podcast and see if you won.   LISTEN TO THE I HATE THE HOMIES PODCAST     Subscribe To […]

