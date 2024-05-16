Is Tom Brady’s divorce the reason for the Buccaneers losing or is the whole team at fault? How concerned should we be about the Lakers being 0-3 after missing the playoffs last year. Should we expect to see a new Team winning from the NFC North? Da homies get into it all including a College […]
The punch heard around the NBA happened when TMZ got a hold of the practice video showing Golden State Warriors Forward Draymond Green punching the lights out of teammate, Guard Jordan Poole. Can Green, Poole, and the Warriors come back from this?
Cuffing season is upon us and The Homies kick off this week's pod by giving advice to the ladies and the fellas. Miami Dolphins lost last Thursday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and their Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered a concussion. Who's at fault? The NFL, The Dolphins, or the doctor?
The homies are back with episode 18! Nick Cannon is multiplying again. When does it end? Is there a master plan behind Cannon's fruitful family? Deion Sanders sends a challenge to fellow HBCUs but will they accept?
Football is back! Major college football scares & the 2022-23 NFL season kicked off and one team may be already done!
