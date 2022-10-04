Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cuffing season is upon us and The Homies kick off this week’s pod by giving advice to the ladies and the fellas. Miami Dolphins lost last Thursday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and their Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered a concussion. Who’s at fault? The NFL, The Dolphins, or the doctor?

Want to try to beat the homies? CLICK HERE and select your weekly NFL winners in the “Beat The Homies Challenge”

Make sure you rate, like and subscribe to the I Hate The Homies Podcast and follow us on Instagram at:

@IHateTheHomies

@2Trillion

@RockTHolla

@DavidRobinsonAlso

LISTEN BELOW

Check Out Past Episodes

I Hate The Homies Podcast “Cuffing Season” | Episode 20 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com