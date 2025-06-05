Childish Gambino: A Genius Shaped by Diverse Influences

Donald Glover, better known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an artist defined by his versatility and relentless ambition.

Whether it’s acting, writing, or making music, Gambino’s work reflects a complex web of influences that spans genres and generations.

From hip-hop legends like OutKast, Eminem, and Kanye West to funk and soul trailblazers such as Funkadelic and Sly & The Family Stone, and even the shimmering beats of LCD Soundsystem, Gambino’s artistry is a melting pot of inspirations.

This collision of styles and sounds has given birth to some of the most innovative projects in modern music.

A standout example of these influences coming to life is his critically acclaimed album Awaken, My Love!, which wears its funk and soul inspirations on its sleeve while offering a distinctly modern twist.

The Funkadelic Spark Behind Awaken, My Love!

Full albumbelow.

Released in 2016, Awaken, My Love! marked a dramatic departure from Gambino’s earlier projects, trading sharp raps for soulful crooning and psychedelic funk arrangements.

The album channels the raw energy and emotional depth of 1970s funk, heavily inspired by artists like Funkadelic and Sly & The Family Stone.

Glover himself has credited these pioneers as integral to the album’s creation.

Growing up, his father played records like Funkadelic’s Maggot Brain, which Glover described as both “sexual and scary” in an interview with Billboard.

Sly Stone’s ability to blend political messaging with groovy, genre-defying sounds also had a lasting impact on Gambino’s vision for Awaken, My Love!

A prime example of this influence is the track “Redbone.”

Its falsetto vocals and hypnotic bassline evoke Bootsy Collins-era Funkadelic while maintaining a contemporary edge.

The haunting yet seductive tone of the song mirrors the visceral feelings Glover recalled experiencing when hearing Funkadelic as a child.

Beyond its funk roots, “Redbone” became a cultural anthem, finding renewed fame in the Oscar-winning film Get Out.

See the scene in the movie below where Redbone is playing:

One of the most fascinating connections between Gambino and his influences is the thread tying his work to artists like OutKast. Known for their fearless innovation and unapologetic eccentricity, OutKast opened doors for hip-hop to venture into uncharted territories.

Their influence is particularly evident in Gambino’s commitment to constantly reinventing his sound.

Take “Me and Your Mama,” the opening track of Awaken, My Love!

It fuses the operatic grandeur of OutKast’s The Love Below with the wild experimentation of vintage funk, proving that Gambino, much like Andre 3000, thrives in defying expectations.

Similarly, LCD Soundsystem’s electronic landscapes helped shape Gambino’s earlier works, particularly in his album Because the Internet.

Full album below.

Tracks like “3005” incorporate the layered synths and emotional vulnerability reminiscent of James Murphy’s best works.

The fusion of electronic and emotional storytelling laid the groundwork for the soul-baring moments found later in Awaken, My Love!

A Legacy in the Making

Childish Gambino’s artistry is a testament to how inspiration can be both a tribute to the past and a springboard into the future.

By channeling the poetry of OutKast, the rawness of Funkadelic, and the intricacies of LCD Soundsystem, he has created a body of work that feels timeless yet refreshingly original.

What makes Gambino’s craft so compelling is not just the influences he draws from, but how he transforms them.

He doesn’t merely mimic; he reimagines.

With Awaken, My Love!, the artist took the funk and soul soundscapes of the ’70s and introduced them to a modern audience, ensuring that the music that inspired him lives on in new and vital ways.

Childish Gambino’s evolution proves that no genre or era exists in isolation. Instead, music flows across time, offering endless roots and rhythms to inspire the artists of tomorrow.

Take a look below at some of the music from artists Childish Gambino has been influenced by.