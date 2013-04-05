Will Smith Reaches Out To Justin Bieber

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

HOT 97’s Angie Martinez, special correspondent for Extra, spoke with Will and Jada Smith at the “Free Angela And All Political Prisoners” premiere. Will, spoke to Angie about reaching out to Justin Bieber, to let him know he’s there for him.

Said Will; “We think it hugely important to support young artists, there is a war against that kind of artistry, that kind of creation…When somebody is nineteen years old, they’re gonna do what they’re gonna do just like we did…For me the most important thing was for him to know anytime he can call and I’ll come whatever happens…At that age that’s what you need to know you can do what ya gonna do, but you have somewhere you can go, where you can find safety.”

Justin, has been a friend of Will and Jada’s son Jaden Smith for a while now, so it’s not really unusual that Will as Jaden’s father would reach out to the troubled singer in a time of alleged chaos. He also grew up around the industry, so he probably can relate to what Bieber is going through right now.

But question, what happened to Usher and Justin Bieber? Seems like if anyone should be able to help him navigate these waters, it would be his “mentor” Usher right? Usher also spent his teen years going through a lot of what JB has experienced.

But at any rate, we’re just glad to see an adult in the room! Good on you Will Smith!

