Jada Pinkett-Smith Cryptically Answers Open Marriage Rumors [VIDEO]

While on a long promotional trail for the documentary she produced about political activist Angela Davis, Jada Pinkett-Smith was able to put some rumors about her marriage to rest. When Pinkett-Smith stopped by Huffington Post Live, she was asked if she and Will Smith had an open marriage. Despite answering the question, her answer seemed to raise more questions than anything.

Plenty have speculated whether or not Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith allow each other to sleep with other people. Previously, the power couple has sidestepped the question before, but when Dr. Marc Lamont Hill posed the question to Mrs. Smith, she answered, “I have always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay. Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

I’m glad she finally answered the question, but I now have more questions. If he can look himself in the mirror and be okay with stepping outside of his marriage, is it acceptable for him to cheat? Is it mandated that he wear a condom with the jumpoffs? Hopefully, one day they’ll go further into detail. Maybe that’ll happen in their future autobiographies.

