CLOSE
RSMS Interviews
HomeRSMS Interviews

Tommy Davidson Transforms Into President Barack Obama [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Leave a comment

The comedy of Tommy Davidson has been making people laugh for over 30 years, and his impersonation of President Barack Obama. If you missed it, check out this funny interview!

What’s Rickey Smiley Doing On Pinterest?

Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST to hear more comedy and celebrity interviews!

RELATED: “In Living Color” Coming Back To TV, Keenen Ivory Wayans Onboard

RELATED: Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives Of ATL, Booty Boot Camp & More! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Trinidad James Discusses His Career & Separating Music From Reality [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

barack obama , president barack obama , President Obama , Tommy Davidson

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close