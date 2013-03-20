Colin Kaepernick Allegedly Leaves Groupie Stranded At Atlanta Airport

The groupie-transportation struggle is real. According to one woman, Colin Kaepernick, a player on the NFC Championship football team San Francisco 49ers, left one of his groupies stranded at an airport in Atlanta for more than six hours.

According to Black Sports Online, Twitter model Melody Jai encountered the scorned lover of the football star after the woman was left stranded at an airport and had no way to get home. Jai says a friend of hers called her to see if she could go pick up the discarded groupie, but wasn’t able to. she was able to get the groupie’s story. So believe what you will. Here’s how Melody Jai is telling the story:

Shame on Colin Kaepernick! Why am I mentioning this guy? Well, a friend of mine contacted me a few days ago and asked if I could help out a young lady that was stranded at the airport and didn’t know anyone in Atlanta. Any friend of his is a friend of mine, so I agreed to help the young lady out. I spoke to her briefly and luckily she had found a hotel close to the airport. I wasn’t able to pick her up, but I was able to be a sympathetic ear to her and give her some advice. What I found out was that allegedly this young lady flew here to see Colin. They had never met in person only on Skype and talked on the phone, for five months. Mistake number one, I also fell victim to this recently, but that is a whole other story. Now that the season is over he had free time for them to finally meet. When she asked if he could pay for half her ticket he gave her an excuse of being on a budget cause he helps out his family. Mistake number two, if you can’t afford to lose out on the ticket than you shouldn’t come. If someone has that much money and wants to see you then he’ll fly there or fly you to him on his dime. She decided to come anyways.

While everything said in the story is plausible, I have to wonder how much of this is actual truth and how much is a lie made up because Kaepernick wasn’t interested in keeping the groupie around. On top of that, celebrity or not, why would you fly across the country to see a person you’ve only talked to on Skype? In this day and age, there are too many things that could potentially happen to be doing all of that for sex with a famous athlete. then again, most groupies don’t think logically. Let this be a lesson top all trying to get chosen by an athlete–they will use you and discard you as they see fit because they don’t mean the sweet nothings they whisper in your ear to get you to drop the panties.

