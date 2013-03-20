Beyonce Admits To Cheating

Beyonce is a cheater! The “Bow Down” singer is not cheating on her husband Jay-Z, but she admits she lets herself cheat once a week when it comes to her diet.

Bey graces the cover of the new issue of Shape magazine,where she dishes about losing her baby weight, what she eats and how she lets herself cheat once a week when it comes to her diet:

“I didn’t have a lot of time to lose the weight because I scheduled a show three months after I gave birth, which I would never do again!” To drop the pounds, the Grammy winner ate a low calorie diet, stayed away from red meat, ate a lot of fish and replaced pasta and rice with quinoa.

So what’s typically on her plate?

“I always have breakfast, say, scrambled egg whites, a vegetable smoothie, or whole-grain cereal with low-fat milk,” she says. “For lunch and dinner, I eat a lot of fish and vegetables. And throughout the day, I try to stay hydrated… I always treat myself to one meal on Sundays when I can have whatever I want. Usually it’s pizza, which is my favorite indulgence.”

I’m not mad at Bey,who can resist a slice of pizza?

