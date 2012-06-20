Straight From The A! is reporting that, Keisha Knight Pulliam, yes “Rudy” from The Cosby Show, has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

There rumors of her joining the show earlier this year, though they were quickly dismissed. Keisha herself denied the reports. However, the site says Keisha has been filming with the show for a few weeks now. The actress isn’t really know for her off screen drama, but one thing she will bring to the show is attention — uh huh, even more than it already is used to.

P.S. Still miss you, Sheree Whitfield.

Keisha Knight Pulliam Joins RHOA? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

