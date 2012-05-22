Three Charged In Assult And Carjacking Of Pastor Marvin Winans

DETROIT — Three men were arraigned Sunday in the assault, robbery and carjacking of Pastor Marvin Winans. The office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy identified the three suspects as Montoya Givens and Christopher Moorehead, both 20 of Detroit, and Brian K. Young, 18, of Macomb County’s Clinton Township.

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” In Your Inbox

The suspects have been charged with carjacking, unarmed robbery and conspiracy, said Maria Miller, Worthy’s spokeswoman.

Photos: Pastor Marvin Winans Robbed And Carjacked In Detroit

The three young men are being held on $200,000 bonds. If the judge decides if there is enough evidence for the case they will to go to trial June 1. The charges carry up to life in prison.

Take a look at our gallery of the entire Winans Family!