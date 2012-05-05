Brian McKnight Drops “Ready To Learn” Music Video

Brian McKnight is riding the p—-y wagon ’til the wheels fall off. Weeks after the media storm surrounding his controversial song, “Ready To Learn” McKnight has partnered up with Funny Or Die to make his own parody video.

Complete with puppets and diagrams, McKnight dons a white lab coat as a professor at the fictitious Snatch Academy to show women how to properly work their lady parts:

