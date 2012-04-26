CLOSE
Mary Mary Pole Dancing Workout: Is It Okay For Christians To Do This? [VIDEO]

Mary MaryThere’s controversy brewing on Mary Mary‘s reality show, because Erica took part in a pole dancing workout–is this acceptable behavior for Christians? Tina objected to getting involved, and here’s a look at this situation on their WE TV reality show “Mary Mary.”

Take a look at the video, and let us know what you think in the pole below.

