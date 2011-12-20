Inside Kandi Burruss’ Empire: Clothing Boutiques & Talent Competitions

Kandi Burruss is more than one-sixth of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast. She’s a business-minded entrepreneur with her own clothing boutique in Atlanta and her own solo reality show in the works. She even has her own iPhone App!

Here, she takes us inside her “Kandi Koated Factory”:

