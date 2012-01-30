Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Her Abs On Twitter

Jennifer’s Hudson’s weight loss may be a tired topic, but we have yet to see her body unclothed. She’s been rocking tight dresses on red carpets for almost a year now, but now we see what’s underneath!

When a Twitter fan sent J.Hud a picture of a woman asking to confirm if it was, in fact, the star, she responded: “No, but this is…”

Wearing short-shorts and a midriff-baring crop top, Jennifer is seen in the photo getting glammed up by a manicurist. And we must say, we like what we see!

Keep up the good work, Jen!

Did Jennifer Hudson Gave Her Fiance An Engagement Ring?

Jennifer Hudson: “I Did Not Turn Down ‘Precious’ Because Of Weight Gain”

J.Hud’s Son Doesn’t Recognize “Overweight” Photos Of Her