Who would have thought Rick Ross was into professional wrestling?! The Miami “Bawse” was enjoying a TNA Wrestling match ringside when a random wrestler tried to give Ross some dap. Rozay wasn’t having it and dissed the dude. That probably crippled the wrestler’s ego. Check out the video.

