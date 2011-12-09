CLOSE
Is Will & Jada's Divorce Back On?

Will Smith Jada Pinkett SmithWord on the street is that Will and Jada are putting up a front and that their marriage is really is over!  According to Star magazine’s December 19 2011 issue divorce is on the way for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. The couple will battle for his $520 million fortune. A source tells the mag, they’ve been separated for months and reveals the secret they’ve been keeping for years. (At this point, there’s nothing we don’t know about these two)

For those non-believers, you know the saying, where there’s smoke there’s fire!!! I personally think all is not well in this marriage!

Trouble In Paradise Still? Will & Jada Sell Their New York Apartment

