During a radio interview in New York City, Amber Rose was asked who would win if her ex-boyfriend Kanye West got into a fight with her man Wiz Khalifa. Without hesitation, Amber Rose replied, “I think he [Wiz] would beat the crap out of Kanye, and I’d kick him while he was down!”

Who do you think would win?

RELATED POSTS:

Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “Watch The Throne” Now Platinum

Top 10 Celebrity Fights

What Amber Rose Bought Wiz Khalifa For His Birthday