Beyonce stole the show last night at the 2011 MTV VMA Awards when she revealed that she is pregnant by husband Jay-Z! Bey gave a heartfelt performance of “Love On Top” where she ripped open her blazer and showed us her baby bump! Kanye West jumped on Jay who saluted his lovely wife as she rubbed her belly upon the end of her performance.

Beyonce Performs “Love On Top” And Reveals Baby Bump [VIDEO]

Kreayshawn & Rick Ross Clash At VMA’s [VIDEO]