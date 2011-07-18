Is This Why J.Lo & Marc Anthony Called It Quits?

Bitch don’t know @Sweetback got the scoop? Word on the street is that J.Lo and William Levy’s amazing chemistry spilled may have spilled over from their “I’m Into You” video shoot into real life, causing the split from hubby Marc Anthony. The “American Idol” judge is speculated to be getting cozy with her Cuban hottie who also recently ended his marriage with Mexican actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez.

Right after the shooting of the video with J.Lo, William announced that he is ending his 8-year marriage with his Mexican actress wife, with whom he also has two children.

Elizabeth recently spoke out about the rumors of his alleged infidelities in this press release she sent out:

“I was always firmly by William’s side, despite the persistent rumors…I had no reason to doubt the strength of our union,” her statement read in Spanish.

“I confess that this decision hasn’t been easy but I owe respect to myself as a person, woman and mother,” she wrote.

Seriously, ladies who would you rather be with, this tall cool drink of water or Skeletor???

J. Lo & Marc Anthony Split!

Take a look at the video of the two rolling in the sand and water as Jennifer embraces and runs her hands all over William’s amazing body:

FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER: @Sweet_Sweetback