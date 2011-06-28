Enter To Win A Pair Of Sole Sista Shoes From Entrepreneur Mona Ramsey

A month ago, we told you about entrepreneur Mona Ramsey and her company, Sole Sista Shoes. You can revisit our coverage of her, HERE! Now Mona is celebrating summer with some new heels, and she’s rewarding 2 lucky Hello Beautiful readers with 2 prizes.The first grand prize winner will receive a free pair of shoes courtesy of Mona Ramsey and her company Sole Sista Shoes, and the second prize winner will receive 25% off a pair of Sole Sista Shoes courtesy of Mona Ramsey.

TO ENTER YOU HAVE TO DO THE FOLLOWING:

1.) Follow @solesistashoes on Twitter.

2.) Use Twitter to tweet this message: “Follow @solesistashoes to win a pair of Shoes from Mona Ramsey http://bit.ly/mzxiOH”

3.) Contestants MUST reside in the Continental U.S.

4.) Enter as many times as you like. The winners will be chosen at random.

5.) Contest begins Tuesday June 28, 2011 at 11:00 AM EST, & ends on Thursday June 30, 2011 at 12:00 PM EST

6.) Make sure to check your Direct Messages!

Rules: One (1) grand prize winner and One (1) second place winner will be selected at random. The grand prize winner will receive a free pair of shoes courtesy of Mona Ramsey and Sole Sista Shoes. The second place winner will win a 25% discount on a pair of shoes courtesy of Mona Ramsey and Sole Sista Shoes . The winner will be contacted via Twitter direct message, so make sure you check your DMs!

