Could it be the end all be all to the beef that has reinvigorated female rap? It is rumored that Lil’ Kim and Nicki Minaj will be performing together at the BET awards next week! A “snitch” of Mediatakeout.com says “BET execs have convinced her to end her beef with Lil Kim. The two will be performing a song together during the Awards Show.”

