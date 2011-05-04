LeBron James, Heat go up 2-0 after late 14-0 run buries Celtics

CLICK HERE TO SEE VIDEO HIGHLIGHT

James scored 24 of his 35 points in the second half, Dwyane Wade added 28 and the Heat used a late 14-0 run to pull away and beat the aching Celtics 102-91 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday night.

“Feel good about it,” James said. “Series is far — far, far, far — away from over. It’s really just beginning for us.”

James shot 14 of 25 from the field, and logged 44 minutes with no turnovers. Chris Bosh finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Miami, which leads the best-of-seven 2-0.

Game 3 in Boston isn’t until Saturday night, and the Celtics may be particularly thankful for the break.

Rajon Rondo played through a balky back to score 20 points and add 12 assists for Boston, which got 16 points from Kevin Garnett and 13 from Paul Pierce — who retreated to the locker room for treatment on his strained left Achilles in the first half. Ray Allen was held to seven points, and left with what he said was a bruised chest cavity courtesy of an elbow from James in the third quarter.

“Being down 2-0 doesn’t scare any of us, doesn’t make us nervous,” Allen said. “It’s just an opportunity to come out shining.”

