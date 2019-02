Jennifer Hudson and Gabrielle union looked amazing at Essence’s 4th Annual Women In Hollywood Luncheon where J.Hud was being honored. So did everyone else, including Kimora Lee, Kimberly Elise and Anika Noni Rose.

Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Loretta Devine were also being honored.

