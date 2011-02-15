Rihanna Being Sued By Photographer Over “S&M” Video

Famed fashion photographer David LaChapelle is suing Rihanna over her “S&M” video which the photog says was “directly derived” from several of his original works, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit, which was made public on Monday, states that “the music video is directly derived from and substantially similar to the LaChapelle works.” The video is also said to have copied “composition, total concept, feel, tone, mood, theme, colors, props, settings, decors, wardrobe and lighting” of his work.

The similarities between Rihanna’s video and LaChappelle’s work was noticed almost immediately by the photographer, who tweeted about it shortly after the video premiered. “@PerezHilton @rihanna the next time you make a David LaChapelle music video you should probably hire David LaChapelle.” The tweet has since been deleted, but is archived on Perez Hilton’s website.

Check out still images from Rihanna’s video versus LaChappelle’s photos and let us know if you think the photographer has a case!

