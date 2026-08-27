Rick Ross Calls Out Hermès Over $12K Sandals

Rick Ross accuses Hermès of failing to deliver $12K custom sandals after over a year of waiting.

Hermès refunds Ross after his public complaints, sparking debate on luxury brand's customer service.

Reports allege Hermès restricts access to coveted products based on customer's purchase history and social status.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rick Ross isn’t known for keeping his opinions to himself, and this week the rap mogul turned his attention to one of the world’s biggest luxury brands.

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The Maybach Music Group founder took to social media after claiming Hermès failed to deliver a pair of custom crocodile sandals that he purchased more than a year ago. According to Ross, he had already paid roughly $12,000 for the designer footwear but was still waiting for them to arrive.

While visiting a Hermès boutique in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Ross recorded himself expressing his disappointment with the company. He questioned why he was still empty-handed after such a long wait and said he simply wanted his money back.

“Rozay just want a refund,” Ross said in one of the videos, adding that he felt like he was being taken advantage of.

The timing of the situation added to his frustration. Ross suggested the sandals might not arrive before his upcoming One Voyage Cruise, where fans have come to expect the rapper’s signature luxury style.

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His comments quickly spread across social media, with several entertainment pages reposting the clips. Many fans weighed in, debating whether a luxury retailer should require customers to wait that long after making such an expensive purchase.

Not long after the videos went viral, Ross shared an update with his followers.

According to the rapper, Hermès refunded the money for the sandals following the public attention surrounding the situation. While he did not indicate whether he still plans to purchase the shoes in the future, the refund appeared to resolve his immediate complaint.

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The incident arrives as Hermès has faced increased scrutiny over its sales practices. Earlier reports alleged the luxury fashion house considers factors such as a customer’s purchase history, location and even social media presence when determining access to some of its most sought-after products.

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The company has also dealt with legal challenges in recent years. In 2024, two California shoppers filed a class action lawsuit alleging that customers were pressured to spend money on other Hermès merchandise before being given the opportunity to purchase the brand’s highly coveted Birkin handbags.

Although Ross’ situation involved footwear rather than handbags, his experience has sparked another round of conversations about luxury shopping and customer service. For many fans, the biggest surprise wasn’t the $12,000 price tag. It was learning that even celebrity customers can find themselves waiting more than a year for an item they’ve already paid for.

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