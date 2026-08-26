Abdul El-Sayed Talks About Failing Economy While Jesse Watters Predictably Focuses On Culture War [Op-Ed]

Source: Fox News / other

Welp, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed sat down with Fox News host Jesse Watters for a prime time interview on Monday, and, spoiler alert: El-Sayed tried to keep the things focused on his policies and the failing economy, while Watters spent most of his time lobbing largely irrelevant culture war nonsense at his guest because he understands that’s all his audience of bigots, Trump-humpers and barely-literate rubes want to hear and would even comprehend.

But whatever, let’s get into it…

So, El-Sayed and Watters did talk about a few things that actually matter, like President Donald Trump’s war in Iran, the high gas prices that has caused and the increased military budget to cover it — not that Watters really acted like he wanted to talk about such things for obvious reasons.

In fact, El-Sayed seemed to be concerned that Secretary of War Ethos And Testosterone Regulation Pete Hegseth “wanted to raise our military budget to $1.5 trillion.”

“You don’t seem to be upset about that,” El-Sayed said. “What, so we can fight a war we don’t know how to get out of, to raise our gas prices to $5 a gallon? That doesn’t make sense to me.”

“You go to war and you tell us that it’s going to be a special military operation. That was February,” he continued. “We’re now in September almost, and we’re still fighting the special military operation. I mean, it’s not working for us.”

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“We’re not really fighting it, it’s a blockade,” Watters said.

El-Sayed had joked about how Hegseth, who used to be a Fox News host, was the “sixth host” on Fox News’ The Five, and here Watters is sounding like he’s auditioning to be Trump’s new press secretary by responding to substantial, fact-based criticism of the president with dismissive spin, downplaying what’s actually going on in the Middle East, because, well, that’s just a rude conversation to have when MAGA morons are trying to maintain their delusions in peace.

Best we talk about something that actually affects millions of U.S. citizens who are trying to afford groceries and gas like — *checks notes* — trans people.

Actually, this conversation started when Watters asked El-Sayed about his past comments referring to the NFL as racist and that activist and praising Colin Kaepernick as “a good guy,” because, again, culture war is what puts Fox News viewers’ butts in the seats. El-Sayed didn’t really take the bait, though. Instead, he said Kaepernick was a “pretty damn good quarterback” who “should have had several more years in the NFL” before pivoting back to the economy, which is largely what his political platform has been focused on throughout his campaign.

“The bigger issue that we have for football right now is I looked at ticket prices to try and go and see a game with my family,” El-Sayed said. “It’s astronomical, through the roof.”

Then Watters pivoted to trans people, because that’s generally what conservatives do to kill two MAGA birds with one stone, placating the anti-trans bigots they appeal to while diverting attention away from the fact that they don’t actually know things. So, Watters asked El-Sayed what he thinks about gender-affirming care for children, a subject that the democratic Senate nominee has never campaigned on, and El-Sayed responded by simply saying decisions like that should be made between a child’s doctor and their parents, not by the federal government, which, to Watters, only meant one thing:

“So, you think it’s OK for a parent to slash his kid’s ding-a-ling off?”

My God, it’s like all the kids who ate paste and became school bullies because girls didn’t like them grew up to be right-wing media talking heads.

El-Sayed tried his best to be the adult in the room, but to little avail.

“Do you really want to have this conversation?” El-Sayed asked. “Are you circumcised?”

“Yeah, but I mean, that’s a personal question, doctor,” Watters exclaimed. “A circumcision’s different than castration.”

“It’s a problem that you think that you get to decide what happens between a parent, a doctor and a patient,” El-Sayed replied back. “And I’m just saying that, yes, circumcision is surgery on a kid’s ding-a-ling. So if you really want to bring that up, you can. I just think you guys are really selective about how you want to go about these things.”

Yeah — castration is also different than gender-affirming care, and conservatives seem to think about the “ding-a-lings” of children far more than their parents do, but whatever.

Honestly, El-Sayed probably should’ve kept the circumcision line to himself, because all it did was give idiots all over the MAGA-net an excuse to focus on it, accusing El-Sayed of comparing the practice to castration, when what he was actually doing was pointing out the absurdity of Watters’ whole, irrelevant line of questioning.

But Watters wouldn’t let it go, asking El-Sayed about trans-women in women’s sports, another non-issue that El-Sayed has never campaigned on.

“Do you think men should play in women’s sports?” Watters asked, to which El-Sayed responded, “You don’t want to talk about gas prices or groceries. You only want a culture war. You’re Trump’s mouthpiece.”

“Please be serious,” El-Sayed went on to say. “I’m here with you; I want to talk about the issues that matter. Let’s talk about the things that people are actually talking about. … I know you guys are talking about that, but, like, most of the country’s not.”

Anyway, this interview wouldn’t have been complete without Watters asking El-Sayed about Sharia law because El-Sayed is a Muslim and Watters can’t even pretend to get the upper hand in a debate without playing all the white nationalist cards he can find to play. Of course, all that did was give El-Sayed an opportunity to school him, or, you know, try his best.

Nobody is trying to push Shariah law on anyone else, just like I hope nobody is trying to push canon law on anybody else,” El-Sayed said. “Because we live in an America where you should have the freedom of your religion.”

“Maybe. Shariah law in Michigan is kind of scary,” Watters responded, because he seems to think Muslims simply existing in Michigan means Islamic law is taking over, which conservatives have been baselessly fearmongering about for the better part of the last three decades.

For the most part, this was the interview: El-Sayed trying his best to talk about the economy and affordability, while Watters was more interested in forcing culture war-related soundbites that might trick his audience into thinking he owned a lib.

This is what passes for journalism these days, and that’s why the Idiocracy won’t just end when Trump and MAGA are out of power.

Sad.

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Abdul El-Sayed Talks About Failing Economy While Jesse Watters Predictably Focuses On Culture War [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com