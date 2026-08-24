Racist Jake Lang Gets Beat Up By ‘Spider-Man,’ And The Internet Loves It [Op-Ed]

Source: @I_amMukhtar / other

In today’s episode of Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Just Ask Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman, white supremacy’s most perpetually embarrassing, comically incelustrious advocate, Jake Lang, has gone viral again for staging yet another bargain basement Klan rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, only to run away in his Temu tactical cosplay after the crowd makes it clear it did not want him or his band of bologna juice-baptized bigots occupying their streets to spread hate.

And this time, Spider-Man swung into action for the anti-MAGA melee.

As you can see in the video footage, Lang was in a car that had driven onto the sidewalk outside Minneapolis City Hall, holding a sign that read, “Jake Lang loves Black people, but hates n*ggers.” Apparently, the guy who showed up to the BET Awards to protest Black people indiscriminately in June — with fellow aggrieved whites who held up signs that said, “Black culture = disgusting” and “Black parents are failures” — is now trying to soften his message by claiming it’s not all Black people he hates, just the “n*ggers.”

But ain’t no such thing as halfway white supremacists, Jake. If you’re going to be a racist, at least own it in full.

Anyway, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Lang was arrested and remained in jail on Monday. He, along with everyone else in the vehicle, was driven toward the crowd and, according to police, was arrested on “probable cause riot.” Lang hasn’t been formally charged with a crime yet, but authorities say he’s facing felony or gross misdemeanor riot charges.

In all, the police arrested 11 people, including the man in the Spider-Man costume, who has been identified as 33-year-old William Nicholas Love, according to Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten.

And apparently, Love is a Black man, which would make the whole thing that much more satisfying.

The internet has branded Love a hero because, well, it turns out everyone just wants to punch Nazis these days. I mean, where’s the Love? (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.)

In fact, multiple GoFundMe pages have been launched on Love’s behalf, including one in which Love tells his side of things.

From the Tribune:

Love has not responded to a Minnesota Star Tribune interview request. However, without using his legal name, Love provided details of the altercation on an online fundraising page started to raise money for his defense, and he posted his jail booking photo on a Facebook page purported to be his and which promoted the money-raising campaign.

“I’m asking for help after a violent incident in downtown Minneapolis on August 22,“ he wrote on the fundraising page. ”That day, racist supremacists invaded our streets and threatened the peace of our community. I tried to block their trucks’ path with a police barricade, but police removed it and let them through.”

Love went on to accuse police of being more interested in arresting him and roughing him up rather than addressing Lang and his provocateurs.

Love has been charged with misdemeanor assault, a charge many people might agree is worth serving a beatdown to one of the most punchable faces among white supremacists, who are always the least supreme of the whites. Still, folks online are trying to organize protests outside of Love’s court hearing on his behalf.

Free Spidey!

SEE ALSO:

Jake Lang Tried To Protest Black People At The BET Awards



MAGA Supporters Defend White Nationalist Jake Lang





Racist Jake Lang Gets Beat Up By ‘Spider-Man,’ And The Internet Loves It [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com