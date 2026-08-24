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Justin Timberlake Joins Don Toliver in Miami

Justin Timberlake is back on stage. The Grammy winner made a surprise appearance during Don Toliver’s Miami concert, marking his first performance in months.

Published on August 24, 2026

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The Grammy winner, 45, made a surprise appearance during Don Toliver’s OCTANE Tour stop at Miami’s Kaseya Center on Saturday, Aug. 22. Timberlake joined Toliver toward the end of the show to perform his 2002 hit “Rock Your Body.”

Timberlake had been watching much of the concert from the VIP section before unexpectedly making his way onto the stage. “I just wanted to watch the show from the VIP,” he joked during the appearance.

The singer remained onstage as Toliver performed “Body,” a song that samples Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body.” Rapper Key Glock also made a surprise appearance during the show, performing “Ambition for Cash.”

The performance marked Timberlake’s first since January, when he performed a medley of hits including “Rock Your Body” and “Señorita” at the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles honoring Pharrell Williams.

Timberlake wrapped his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in July 2025. That same month, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, explaining that the illness had contributed to nerve pain, fatigue and other health struggles while performing.

At the time, Timberlake admitted he was unsure what his future onstage would look like. His surprise appearance in Miami, however, offered fans an encouraging glimpse that he may be ready to return.

Justin Timberlake Joins Don Toliver in Miami was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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