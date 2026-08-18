Beyoncé Trends After Old Clip Shows Her Sitting on Man’s Lap

Footage shows Beyoncé, 20, in 2001 studio session with producer Marc Schaffel and Michael Jackson.

Schaffel invited Beyoncé to sit on his lap, prompting her to say she was nervous and might pass out.

While unusual, the video does not establish anything sexual happened or that Beyoncé was forced to sit on Schaffel's lap.

Source: Jo Hale

Beyoncé is trending online after an old video from the early 2000s resurfaced, giving fans another look at a strange moment involving the singer, producer Marc Schaffel and Michael Jackson.

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The footage was filmed in 2001, when Beyoncé was 20 years old, and shows her in a studio while Schaffel prepares to connect her with Jackson over the phone. The clip has drawn renewed attention because of the way the conversation unfolded, particularly after Schaffel invited Beyoncé to sit on his lap.

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“Come on over here. Here you can do it. You want to sit on? You want to make this easier? You can sit on my lap,” Schaffel says in the footage.

He then tells Jackson that Beyoncé is sitting on his lap and says he is going to put him on speakerphone.

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Beyoncé appears overwhelmed by the moment, immediately apologizing before admitting that she is nervous. Schaffel tells her, “You’re shaking,” prompting her to respond, “Oh no, I’m gonna pass out.”

The conversation becomes even more surreal when someone tells Beyoncé that Jackson is a huge fan of hers.

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“Really? Oh God. Don’t tell me that,” she responds.

Jackson eventually speaks to Beyoncé and expresses his appreciation for her involvement. Beyoncé, clearly excited by the opportunity, tells him that she is honored.

“I’m very honored. I can’t believe I’m doing this,” she says. “Thank you very much for giving me this opportunity.”

The clip has sparked a range of reactions, with many social media users focusing on the fact that Schaffel remained seated while Beyoncé sat on his lap. Some posts have also incorrectly described Beyoncé as being 19 at the time. She was actually 20 when the footage was recorded in 2001.

While the scene may look unusual through today’s lens, the footage by itself does not establish that anything sexual happened or that Beyoncé was forced to sit on Schaffel’s lap.

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There is also more context surrounding the recording. The interaction took place during work connected to Michael Jackson’s planned charity song “What More Can I Give,” which was intended to raise support for people affected by the September 11 attacks.

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Schaffel reportedly filmed the footage for an old television project. Four months after TMZ first aired the clip, the footage has resurfaced again online, generating another wave of discussion.

Schaffel has reportedly said Beyoncé’s appearance is included in the third part of a planned three-part series featuring previously unseen material. However, the project currently does not have a confirmed home or release date.

For now, the resurfaced clip continues to fuel conversation, with viewers debating the unusual interaction while the footage itself offers no evidence of anything beyond what is shown.

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