Are Michael B. Jordan and RAYE Hollywood’s Newest Couple?

Michael B. Jordan and singer RAYE were seen together at Six Flags, sparking dating rumors.

Neither Jordan nor RAYE have publicly addressed the speculation about their outing.

Fans are closely watching for more clues about whether this was a friendly visit or the start of a new romance.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Michael B. Jordan and RAYE have social media buzzing after the pair were spotted enjoying a day at Six Flags Magic Mountain, leaving fans wondering if a new celebrity romance could be on the horizon.

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The actor and the British singer-songwriter were seen together at the Southern California theme park, where several fans captured videos and photos of the outing. Before long, the clips made their way across TikTok and X, with many users questioning whether the two stars were on a date.

One video showed Jordan and RAYE sitting side by side on a roller coaster, smiling as they waited for the ride to take off. Another photo circulating online appeared to show them enjoying another attraction together later in the day.

The casual outing immediately sparked dating rumors, although neither star has addressed the speculation. There has also been no confirmation that the trip was anything more than two friends spending time together.

Jordan has kept much of his personal life out of the spotlight in recent years. Since his highly publicized relationship with Lori Harvey ended in 2022, the Sinners actor has rarely spoken publicly about his dating life.

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When he has discussed relationships, Jordan has admitted that balancing romance with a demanding career isn’t always easy. In a previous interview with GQ, he explained that finding the right partner is about timing and being with someone who understands the lifestyle that comes with his work.

RAYE has also become one of music’s biggest stars over the past few years. The award-winning singer has earned praise for her powerful vocals, honest songwriting and chart-topping success, making her one of the industry’s most talked-about artists.

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That combination has made the possibility of the two stars dating especially interesting to fans, who quickly filled social media with reactions after the amusement park sighting surfaced.

Of course, celebrity outings don’t always signal romance. Friends, collaborators and acquaintances often spend time together without it leading to a relationship, and neither Jordan nor RAYE has given any indication that they’re a couple.

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Still, the photos and videos were enough to get the internet talking. Until one of them addresses the rumors, fans will likely continue watching for more clues to determine whether this was simply a fun day at the amusement park or the beginning of Hollywood’s newest romance.

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