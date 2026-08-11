Is EJ Johnson Going to Be the Next Real Housewife of Beverly Hills?

Bravo is considering adding EJ Johnson as a 'Friend of the Housewives' or full-time cast member

EJ's reality TV experience and fashion sense could shake up the show's dynamics

Fans are excited about the possibility of EJ becoming the first male 'Real Housewife' in Beverly Hills

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

EJ Johnson may be getting ready to trade Los Angeles nightlife for a diamond.

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According to a report from Media Take Out, Bravo has reached out to the fashion personality about the possibility of joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While there is reportedly no official deal in place yet, the network is said to be interested in seeing how Johnson fits into the current cast before making a final decision.

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If the move happens, Johnson would instantly bring a different energy to the franchise.

Known for his bold fashion choices, quick wit and years in the reality TV spotlight, Johnson would not exactly be a stranger to cameras. He first became widely known through Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, where viewers got to see his personality and lavish lifestyle up close.

Now, the possibility of seeing him in the Real Housewives world has fans wondering whether Bravo could be preparing for one of its biggest casting changes yet.

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One possibility reportedly being considered is bringing Johnson on as a “Friend of the Housewives.” That role would allow him to appear throughout the season without immediately becoming a full-time cast member. It could also give producers a chance to see how his personality works alongside the women already holding diamonds.

The bigger possibility, however, is what has people talking.

If Johnson eventually becomes a full-time cast member, he could make history as the first male Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise. That would be a major change for a series that has traditionally centered its main cast around women.

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Johnson could also fit naturally into the show’s fashion and social scenes. With cast members such as Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais already bringing plenty of personality to the franchise, adding Johnson could create a completely different dynamic.

Of course, fans should keep their expectations in check for now. The reported conversations do not mean Johnson has officially joined the cast, and Bravo has not announced a casting deal.

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Still, the idea alone is enough to get reality TV fans talking.

Whether Johnson eventually holds a diamond or makes appearances as a friend, his addition could bring plenty of style, humor and unforgettable moments to Beverly Hills. And if Bravo is really looking to shake things up, EJ Johnson might be exactly the kind of personality the franchise needs.

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